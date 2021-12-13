COVID healthcare costs drive over half a billion into extreme poverty: WHO

(Representative image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Over half-a-billion people across the world were pushed into extreme poverty since COVID-19 struck as they had to bear the cost of treatment, the World Health Organisation and the World Bank said on December 12.

“COVID-19 pandemic is likely to halt two decades of global progress towards Universal Health Coverage... The pandemic also triggered the worst economic crisis since the 1930s, making it increasingly difficult for people to pay for care,” the organisations said in a joint statement on the occasion of Universal Health Coverage Day.

According to WHO, even before the pandemic, “half-a-billion people were being pushed (or pushed still further) into extreme poverty” due to health care costs.

“All governments must immediately resume and accelerate efforts to ensure every one of their citizens can access health services without fear of financial consequences. This means strengthening public spending on health and social support, and increasing their focus on primary healthcare systems that can provide essential care close to home,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General said.

He said that countries must focus on building “health systems that are strong enough to withstand shocks, such as the next pandemic, and stay on course towards universal health coverage”.

On the World Bank’s response to COVID-19, the statement said that since the start of the pandemic, the group has deployed over $157 billion to help over 100 countries fight the health, economic, and social impacts of the crisis.

“The Bank is also supporting over 60 low- and middle-income countries, more than half of which are in Africa, with the purchase and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, and is making available $20 billion in financing for this purpose until the end of 2022,” it said.

