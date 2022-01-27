COVID curbs extended till February 28 as positivity rate in 407 districts still above 10%, says MHA

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday extended the existing COVID-19 containment measures till February 28 in view of the wave of infections, driven by the Omicron variant, still raging and 407 districts reporting a positivity rate of over 10 per cent.

In a communication to all states and Union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said active cases have increased to over 22 lakh even though a majority of the patients are recovering fast and a low percentage of cases are in hospitals.

"It is still a matter of concern that 407 districts in 34 states and Union Territories are reporting a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent."

Also Read: COVID-19 : Ten states reporting 77 % of active cases, less hospitalisation due to vaccines: Health Ministry

"Therefore, looking at the current trends of Covid, there is a need to exercise caution and vigilance,” Bhalla said in the letter to the chief secretaries, while extending the existing restrictions till February 28.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He reiterated that given the current situation all the states and Union Territories must observe all precautions and not let their guard down.

He said based on the normative framework, mentioned in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a letter on December 12, 2021, and assessment of the situation, local and district administrations should continue to take prompt and appropriate containment measures.

"Imposition and lifting of local curbs and restrictions should be dynamic, based on the case positivity and hospitalisation status at the local level,” Bhalla said.

The home secretary emphasised that there should be continued focus on the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat and vaccination, and adherence to Covid- appropriate behaviour.

Bhalla said the state enforcement machinery should strictly enforce the Covid norms, such as wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing in all public areas and gatherings.

Further, states and Union Territories should continue to hold regular media briefings to disseminate the right information and to discourage any misinformation on new variants of concern, he said.

"I would, therefore, urge you to issue necessary directions to the districts and all other local authorities concerned, to take necessary measures for prompt and effective management of COVID-19, strict compliance with various advisories issued by the MoHFW on the new variant of concern (Omicron) and strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour,” the Union home secretary added.