COVID cases in Europe up again after 10 weeks of decline: WHO Europe

AFP
July 01, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST

The World Health Organization on Thursday said over two months of declining Covid cases in Europe had come to an end, warning a new wave would come "unless we remain disciplined."

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"Last week, the number of cases rose by 10 percent, driven by increased mixing, travel, gatherings and easing of social restrictions," WHO's regional director for Europe Hans Kluge told a press conference.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Europe #Health #WHO Europe #World News
first published: Jul 1, 2021 03:04 pm

