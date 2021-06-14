MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

COVID-19 vaccines for children: Here's how Centre plans 80% coverage in 12-18 age group

To vaccinate a large section of Indians in the 12-18 age group against COVID-19, the Centre may rely on Covaxin which is currently under trial for usage on children.

Moneycontrol News
June 14, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST
File image: A health official draws a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

File image: A health official draws a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

The Centre is targeting to cover 80 percent of the 130 million people falling in the 12-18 age group as part of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children, the Indian Express reported. Thus, the government would need to procure around 210 million shots of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

While Pfizer-BioNTech’s jab has been approved in the European Union for use in the 12-15 age bracket, the news report suggests that Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, would used in India for this purpose, the news report suggests. Covaxin is already being administered to adults. Trials are underway for its use on children.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

This is because even if Pfizer’s jab is only used for children, and not for adults, the short supply would still not be enough to cover the age group.

Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D vaccine may also supply a part of the doses required to immunise children, the newspaper report cited NITI Aayog Member—Health Dr Vinod K Paul as saying. Paul also chairs the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC).

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: All you need to know about manufacturing and pricing

However, the Centre currently does not have enough data on whether ZyCov-D can be administered to children. The government is expecting to get clarity on the matter when Zydus Cadila formally approaches the Indian regulator with its application soon.

The central government, which has taken over the entire vaccine procurement process from the states, is expecting a supply of 626 million Covaxin doses between July and December and an additional 47 million doses of ZyCov-D between September and December.

The Centre plans to vaccinate all adults by the end of this year.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India #vaccine
first published: Jun 14, 2021 08:53 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.