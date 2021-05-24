MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 vaccine update | Over 1 crore people in 18-45 age group given first dose, says health ministry

Rajasthan has given the most—13,17, 060—doses. So far, 19.60 crore COVID vaccine doses have been given in the country.

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2021 / 01:18 PM IST
India has administered more than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the people in the 18-45 age group after it expanded the vaccination programme on May 1, the health ministry said on May 24.

As many as  1,06,21,235 doses have given, taking the total number of jabs to above 19.60 crore under, the ministry said. Rajasthan has given the most— 13, 17, 060—doses. Here is a  list of jabs given by states and union territories to the 18-45 age group:
S. No.StatesTotal
1A & N Islands4,082
2Andhra Pradesh8,891
3Arunachal Pradesh17,777
4Assam4,33,615
5Bihar12,27,279
6Chandigarh18,613
7Chhattisgarh7,01,945
8Dadra & Nagar Haveli18,269
9Daman & Diu19,802
10Delhi9,15,275
11Goa30,983
12Gujarat6,89,234
13Haryana7,20,681
14Himachal Pradesh40,272
15Jammu & Kashmir37,562
16Jharkhand3,69,847
17Karnataka1,97,693
18Kerala30,555
19Ladakh3,845
20Lakshadweep1,770
21Madhya Pradesh7,72,873
22Maharashtra7,06,853
23Manipur9,110
24Meghalaya23,142
25Mizoram10,676
26Nagaland7,376
27Odisha3,06,167
28Puducherry5,411
29Punjab3,70,413
30Rajasthan13,17,060
31Sikkim6,712
32Tamil Nadu53,216
33Telangana654
34Tripura53,957
35Uttar Pradesh10,70,642
36Uttarakhand2,20,249
37West Bengal1,98,734
Total1,06,21,235

Also Read: Delhi halts COVID-19 vaccine drive for 18-44 age group; CM Kejriwal writes to PM Modi for immediate supply of doses

A total of 19,60,51,962 doses have been administered through 28,16,725 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on May 24.

These include 97,60,444 HCWs healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,06,890 HCWs who have taken the second dose.  As many as 1,49,91,357 frontline workers have had their first vaccine and 83,33,774 the second dose. As many as 1,06,21,235 beneficiaries in 18-44 age group have had their first dose, while in the 45-60 years bracket, 6,09,11,756 first doses and 98,18,384 second doses have been given. As many as 5,66,45,457 people above the age of 60 have got the first dose and 1,82,62,665 the second dose.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The ministry said 10 states account for 66.30 percent of the total doses given so far in the country.

picture

The country's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 11th consecutive day, with 3,02,544 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

The number of recovered cases touched 2,37,28,011 on May 24. The national recovery rate has risen to 88.69 percent.

Ten states account for 72.23 percent of the new recoveries. These are Kerala (37,316), Karnataka (35,573), Maharashtra (29,177), Tamil Nadu (25,196), Andhra Pradesh (20,109), West Bengal (19,429), Rajasthan (16,520), Uttar Pradesh (14,086), Odisha (11,627), Haryana (9480).

The country recorded 2,22,315 new infections in a single day, the lowest in 38 days, pushing the  tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,67,52,447, while the death toll crossed the three -lakh mark,  the ministry data showed.

Ten states account for 81.08 percent of the new cases in last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu has reported the highest at 35,483 followed by Maharashtra with 26,672 new cases.

pitcure 1

 

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Current Affairs #Health #Health Ministry #India
first published: May 24, 2021 01:18 pm

