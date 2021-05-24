COVID-19 vaccine update | Over 1 crore people in 18-45 age group given first dose, says health ministry

Representative Image

India has administered more than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the people in the 18-45 age group after it expanded the vaccination programme on May 1, the health ministry said on May 24.

S. No. States Total 1 A & N Islands 4,082 2 Andhra Pradesh 8,891 3 Arunachal Pradesh 17,777 4 Assam 4,33,615 5 Bihar 12,27,279 6 Chandigarh 18,613 7 Chhattisgarh 7,01,945 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 18,269 9 Daman & Diu 19,802 10 Delhi 9,15,275 11 Goa 30,983 12 Gujarat 6,89,234 13 Haryana 7,20,681 14 Himachal Pradesh 40,272 15 Jammu & Kashmir 37,562 16 Jharkhand 3,69,847 17 Karnataka 1,97,693 18 Kerala 30,555 19 Ladakh 3,845 20 Lakshadweep 1,770 21 Madhya Pradesh 7,72,873 22 Maharashtra 7,06,853 23 Manipur 9,110 24 Meghalaya 23,142 25 Mizoram 10,676 26 Nagaland 7,376 27 Odisha 3,06,167 28 Puducherry 5,411 29 Punjab 3,70,413 30 Rajasthan 13,17,060 31 Sikkim 6,712 32 Tamil Nadu 53,216 33 Telangana 654 34 Tripura 53,957 35 Uttar Pradesh 10,70,642 36 Uttarakhand 2,20,249 37 West Bengal 1,98,734 Total 1,06,21,235

As many as 1,06,21,235 doses have given, taking the total number of jabs to above 19.60 crore under, the ministry said. Rajasthan has given the most— 13, 17, 060—doses. Here is a list of jabs given by states and union territories to the 18-45 age group:

A total of 19,60,51,962 doses have been administered through 28,16,725 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on May 24.

These include 97,60,444 HCWs healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,06,890 HCWs who have taken the second dose. As many as 1,49,91,357 frontline workers have had their first vaccine and 83,33,774 the second dose. As many as 1,06,21,235 beneficiaries in 18-44 age group have had their first dose, while in the 45-60 years bracket, 6,09,11,756 first doses and 98,18,384 second doses have been given. As many as 5,66,45,457 people above the age of 60 have got the first dose and 1,82,62,665 the second dose.

The ministry said 10 states account for 66.30 percent of the total doses given so far in the country.

The country's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 11th consecutive day, with 3,02,544 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

The number of recovered cases touched 2,37,28,011 on May 24. The national recovery rate has risen to 88.69 percent.

Ten states account for 72.23 percent of the new recoveries. These are Kerala (37,316), Karnataka (35,573), Maharashtra (29,177), Tamil Nadu (25,196), Andhra Pradesh (20,109), West Bengal (19,429), Rajasthan (16,520), Uttar Pradesh (14,086), Odisha (11,627), Haryana (9480).

The country recorded 2,22,315 new infections in a single day, the lowest in 38 days, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,67,52,447, while the death toll crossed the three -lakh mark, the ministry data showed.

Ten states account for 81.08 percent of the new cases in last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu has reported the highest at 35,483 followed by Maharashtra with 26,672 new cases.