COVID-19 vaccine update | More than 162.73 crore doses provided to States/UTs; 13.83 crore unutilized: Centre

The Ministry of Health on January 24 informed that more than 162.73 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

It further added that more than 12.79 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine still available with states/UTs.

With the administration of more than 27 lakh doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 162.26 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am today, the health ministry updated.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

Meanwhile, the country logged 3,06,064 fresh cases taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,95,43,328, while the active cases climbed to 22,49,335, the highest in 241 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on January 24.

The death toll has climbed to 4,89,848 with 439 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 5.69 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 93.07 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 62,130 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.