COVID-19 vaccine update | India's Morepen Laboratories makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot: RDIF
The first test batch made by the Indian manufacturer in the state of Himachal Pradesh will be shipped to Gamaleya, the Moscow institute which developed the vaccine, for quality controls, RDIF said in a statement.
Reuters
July 06, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
Indian drug manufacturer Morepen Laboratories has begun production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for marketing the shot internationally, said on Tuesday.
Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic
The first test batch made by the Indian manufacturer in the state of Himachal Pradesh will be shipped to Gamaleya, the Moscow institute which developed the vaccine, for quality controls, RDIF said in a statement.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.