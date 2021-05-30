COVID-19 update | BMC releases list of Covaxin, Covishield vaccination centres for May 31

Representative image

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on May 30 shared the list of walk-in/on-spot registration vaccination centres that will be operational on May 31.

All the state, private as well as Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) centres are open, and there are 284 COVID-19 vaccination centres that will remain open tomorrow, as per the BMC list.

Of the 284 vaccination centres, 256 centres have Covishield vaccine while 28 centres will administer Covaxin. The timing for all the centres is from 10 am to 3 pm.

List of centres administering Covishield on 31.05.2021:

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar finds COVID-19 vaccines stored in normal fridge at Andheri hotel -HCW & FLW - 2nd Dose( first dose certificate necessary) -Lactating Mothers (1yr after delivery - child's birth certificate mandatory) 100% on the spot registration.

Time: 10 am to 3 pm. pic.twitter.com/37aubQiadR May 30, 2021

In another tweet, it posted the list of vaccination centres providing only Covaxin. It wrote, "List of centers administering Covaxin (ONLY SECOND DOSE) on 31st May, 2021 Please do carry a certificate of the first dose. 100% walk-in registration. Time: 10 am to 3 pm."



List of centers administering Covaxin (ONLY SECOND DOSE) on 31st May, 2021 Please do carry certificate of the first dose. 100% walk-in registration. Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m#MyBMCVaccinationUpdate #WeShallOvercome pic.twitter.com/2mkNqXjQBl — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 30, 2021

BMC on May 28 released revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination in the city. Those in the 45 years and above age group can now get their first as well as second dose of Covishield vaccine in Mumbai without registration from Monday to Wednesday, the civic body said.

The civic body also said that students in the 18 to 44 years age group from Mumbai who are heading to foreign universities can also walk in at three dedicated vaccination centres -- Kasturba Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital and Cooper Hospital -- to get jabs on these three days. They will need to carry admission confirmation letters and I-20 or DS-160 forms for foreign visas.

(With inputs from PTI)