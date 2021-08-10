COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 54.91 lakh doses administered in India on August 9

On the 206th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 41.71 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 13.19 lakh people were given their second dose.(Representative image: Reuters)

More than 54.91 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on August 9, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 51.45 crore.

On the 206th day of the vaccination drive on August 9, 41.71 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 13.19 lakh people were given their second dose.

The country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. India took another 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- To ensure safety from COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry has taken a decision to allow foreign nationals residing in India to register on CoWin portal and get vaccinated against the disease. They can use their passport as identity document for the purpose of registration on CoWIN portal, the health ministry said in a statement on August 9.

- The current stock of doses for vaccination against COVID-19 in Delhi will last for a week, authorities said on the day.

- Seeking to enhance COVID-19 vaccination coverage of pregnant and lactating women, the Delhi government issued an order on the day that they can get jabs at health facility sites where they report for their regular check-up on designated days of the week.

- Tamil Nadu is heading towards a milestone in covering more people under the inoculation drive against COVID-19, State Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said on the day.

- A person attached to the state health department was detained on the day for allegedly selling COVID-19 vaccine doses illegally in Sajapur area of Maharashtra's Aurangabad, police said. The man was selling these doses in a room some 20-25 kilometres away from Waluj primary health centre and he was held following a tip-off, an official said.

- What steps have been taken to reduce overcrowding at vaccination centres, the Kerala High Court has asked the state government. The query was posed to the state by a bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly during hearing of a PIL initiated by the court on its own.

- More than 2.33 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals, the Union Health Ministry said on the day. More than 52.40 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources, and a further 8,39,780 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 2,38,49,889 Arunachal Pradesh 8,79,256 Assam 1,27,20,409 Bihar 2,78,55,039 Chandigarh 9,23,898 Chhattisgarh 1,25,91,562 Delhi 1,08,36,260 Goa 13,96,915 Gujarat 3,71,68,317 Haryana 1,30,14,715 Himachal Pradesh 56,32,574 Jharkhand 1,03,85,720 Karnataka 3,32,98,013 Kerala 2,20,99,899 Madhya Pradesh 3,54,88,398 Maharashtra 4,71,58,212 Odisha 1,81,73,605 Punjab 1,04,89,521 Rajasthan 3,53,94,910 Tamil Nadu 2,55,47,113 Telangana 1,56,16,142 Uttar Pradesh 5,44,94,552 Uttarakhand 66,68,008 West Bengal 3,23,98,447

(With inputs from PTI)