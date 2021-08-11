COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 41.38 lakh doses administered in India on August 10

On the 207th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 30.50 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 10.87 lakh people were given their second dose.(Representative image: Reuters)

More than 41.38 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on August 10, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 51.90 crore.

On the 207th day of the vaccination drive on August 10, 30.50 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 10.87 lakh people were given their second dose.

The country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. India took another 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- The national expert committee on COVID-19 vaccination has discussed the issue of giving booster vaccine dose and it is being looked into very deeply, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said on August 10. He said it must be taken as a work in progress as science is still emerging in this area.

- At least 53 percent of the eligible population in Madhya Pradesh has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, while 10 percent have also taken the second dose, a senior official said on the day.

- Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on the day that the state government has started a special vaccination drive to inoculate all pregnant women. Sidhu said the decision was taken based on the recommendations of expert committees and upon approval from the central government.

- As many as 3,05,938 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to pregnant women till August 4, out of which 3,05,482 lakh beneficiaries have received first dose and 456 have received both doses, the Rajya Sabha was told on the day. In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for Health Bharat Pravin Pawar said about 91,104 doses have been administered to transgenders, out of which a total of 77,457 beneficiaries have received one dose and 13,647 beneficiaries have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

- If someone needing a third dose of vaccine to travel aboard cannot be given that on the ground that it would be at the expense of others in need of a jab, then it would be inappropriate to give priority in vaccination as that too would be at expense of others, Kerala High Court said on the day. The observation by Justice PB Suresh Kumar came after the central and state governments expressed their reservations in granting a third jab of vaccine to a man who has received two doses of COVAXIN but wants a third dose of an internationally recognised vaccine for travelling back to Saudi Arabia for work.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 2,41,24,201 Arunachal Pradesh 8,83,817 Assam 1,29,66,593 Bihar 2,80,25,129 Chandigarh 9,33,396 Chhattisgarh 1,26,33,640 Delhi 1,09,88,047 Goa 14,05,666 Gujarat 3,76,75,899 Haryana 1,31,27,597 Himachal Pradesh 57,42,752 Jharkhand 1,04,68,454 Karnataka 3,35,10,210 Kerala 2,22,01,978 Madhya Pradesh 3,55,68,081 Maharashtra 4,75,01,569 Odisha 1,84,87,070 Punjab 1,05,26,284 Rajasthan 3,56,91,024 Tamil Nadu 2,57,59,024 Telangana 1,57,33,217 Uttar Pradesh 5,50,48,765 Uttarakhand 67,93,551 West Bengal 3,27,43,597

(With inputs from PTI)