COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 37.5 lakh doses administered in India on August 4

More than 37.55 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across India on August 4, according to the latest Health Ministry update. With that, the total number of doses administered in India crossed 48.93 crore.
Cumulatively, 48,93,42,295 vaccine doses have been administered through 57.21 lakh sessions, as per the provisional report. On the 102nd day of vaccination on August 4, 37,55,115 jabs were administered, the report said.
Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:
> Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has received Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance certificate from Hungary, the vaccine maker said on August 5 in a tweet. "Another milestone in our account as COVAXIN receives GMP certificate from Hungary. This marks the 1st EUDRAGDMP compliance certificate received by Bharat Biotech from
European regulatories," the tweet said.
> Quad countries are on track to produce at least 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in India by the end of 2022, the White House said as it reiterated its commitment to provide free jabs to the needy across the world without any strings attached. The Quad grouping comprises Australia, India, Japan and the United States.
> The Centre may reduce the gap between Covishield doses for those aged 45 and more, once the vaccine’s availability picks up. This comes amid growing criticism over the decision to set a 12-16 weeks wait between two Covishield doses – taken to tackle vaccine shortage and “without much scientific backing”.
> The WHO has called for a "moratorium" on booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine until at least the end of September, noting with concern the disparity in vaccination levels in low and high-income countries. World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference in Geneva that while high-income countries have now administered almost 100 doses for every 100 people, low-income countries have only been able to administer 1.5 doses for every 100 people, due to lack of supply.
> The Centre has told the vaccine manufacturers that they do not need to keep 25 percent of their produce for private manufacturers and can supply to them only as much they buy, giving the rest of the doses to the government.Here are the vaccination counts for some states:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
| 2,26,50,559
|Assam
|1,15,82,167
|Bihar
|2,54,05,635
|Delhi
| 1,03,81,633
|Goa
|13,56,445
|Gujarat
| 3,44,45,808
|Haryana
|1,24,33,768
|Himachal Pradesh
| 54,05,528
|Karnataka
| 3,19,58,469
|Kerala
|2,11,14,476
|Madhya Pradesh
|3,37,00,696
|Maharashtra
| 4,54,74,924
|Odisha
|1,72,51,295
|Punjab
|99,99,736
|Rajasthan
| 3,39,60,155
|Tamil Nadu
|2,42,02,926
|Telangana
|1,50,95,915
|Uttar Pradesh
|5,21,43,250
|West Bengal
|3,09,71,437