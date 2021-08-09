COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 16.11 lakh doses administered in India on August 8

On the 205th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 10.91 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 5.19 lakh people were given their second dose.(Representative image: Reuters)

More than 16.11 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on August 8, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 50.86 crore.

On the 205th day of the vaccination drive on August 8, 10.91 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 5.19 lakh people were given their second dose.

The country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. India took another 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- A study by ICMR involving 98 people, 18 of whom had inadvertently received Covishield as first dose and Covaxin as the second in Uttar Pradesh, showed that combining these two COVID-19 vaccines elicited better immunogenicity than two doses of the same vaccine. The study also found that immunisation with combination of Covishield and Covaxin was safe and the adverse effects were also found to be similar when compared to the same dose regimen.

- Citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can now get their vaccination certificate through WhatsApp within seconds, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's office said on the day. Presently, people have to download their vaccination certificates by logging into the CoWin portal. "Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get COVID-19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds," Mandaviya's office tweeted.

- Vaccine hesitancy was prevalent among 27.6 percent of people aged above 60 years while the same was present in 16.9 percent between the age group of 18 and 44 years, a study by the Tamil Nadu government revealed on the day. As many as 18.2 percent of people between the age grouof 45 and 59 years were also hesitant to receive the jabs, the survey conducted by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, in July across Tamil Nadu, said.

- The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to consider as representation a petition which seeks to "protect the life of innocent street dogs" by ensuring their vaccination against canine distemper and parvo virus. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh directed the authorities to decide the representation as per law and policy and as early as possible and practicable.

- Noolpuzha in Wayanad district has become the first tribal panchayat in the state to achieve complete vaccination, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on the day.

- The Ganjam district administration in Odisha has roped in folk artists to dispel the hesitancy of COVID-19 vaccination among the people, particularly in the rural areas, an official said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 2,37,01,137 Arunachal Pradesh 8,72,983 Assam 1,24,23,844 Bihar 2,76,38,642 Chandigarh 9,11,473 Chhattisgarh 1,25,58,122 Delhi 1,06,90,855 Goa 13,87,670 Gujarat 3,66,00,217 Haryana 1,28,71,697 Himachal Pradesh 55,51,548 Jharkhand 1,02,95,147 Karnataka 3,29,27,683 Kerala 2,18,43,577 Madhya Pradesh 3,49,01,334 Maharashtra 4,67,58,831 Odisha 1,79,03,600 Punjab 1,03,43,558 Rajasthan 3,50,84,185 Tamil Nadu 2,52,84,435 Telangana 1,54,94,351 Uttar Pradesh 5,36,08,694 Uttarakhand 66,25,493 West Bengal 3,20,99,562

(With inputs from PTI)