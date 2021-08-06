COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Nearly 58 lakh doses administered in India on August 5

[Representative image:: AP]

Nearly 58 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across India on August 5, according to the latest Health Ministry update. With that, the total number of doses administered in India inched closer to the 49 crore mark.

Cumulatively, 57,97,808 vaccine doses were administered on the 202nd day of vaccination pushing the total coverage to 49,53,27,595, the Health Ministry said.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> Bharat Biotech on August 5 said Covaxin commercial batches will be rolled out from Malur, Karnataka, and Ankleshwar, Gujarat from September. Both Malur and Ankleshwar plants were repurposed to produce Covaxin. Bharat Biotech said it had supplied 70 million doses to date.

> Drug major Aurobindo Pharma is looking to commercialise a COVID-19 vaccine, build a portfolio of biosimilar products, expand API production as part of its growth plans going ahead, as per the company's annual report for 2020-21. The Hyderabad-based drug major is looking to develop products with higher complexity, focus on injectables business and expand business in high growth markets like China.

> Serum Institute of India chief Adar Poonawalla has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 crores to students heading to the UK and elsewhere who will have to pay for quarantine before they join college. "Dear students travelling abroad, as a few countries are yet to approve COVISHIELD as an acceptable vaccine for travel without quarantine, you may have to incur some costs. I have set aside Rs.10 crores for this, apply below for financial support if needed," Poonawalla said in a tweet.

> The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed the Bombay High Court on Thursday that 4,715 bed-ridden people have so far registered for home vaccination against COVID-19 and out of them, 602 people have been administered the jabs at their residences. The BMC started the home vaccination drive for bed-ridden people on July 30.

> The Centre has released 19 lakh additional vaccines to Tamil Nadu for performing well in vaccination, Minister for medical and family welfare, Ma Subramanian said on Thursday. Addressing reporters here, he said the increase in allotment to Tamil Nadu was on account of the efforts taken by the government.