COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 55.91 lakh doses administered in India on August 7

On the 204th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 41.70 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 14.21 lakh people were given their second dose.(Representative image)

More than 55.91 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on August 7, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 50.68 crore.

On the 204th day of the vaccination drive on August 7, 41.70 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 14.21 lakh people were given their second dose.

The country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. India took another 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- Addition of two lakh doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines has taken the number of jabs available in the national capital to over 8.81 lakh which would last for eight days, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin on August 7.

- Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has been given Emergency Use approval in India, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on the day. This will further boost the country's collective fight against the coronavirus infection, he said.

- The coronavirus vaccine administration is rapidly increasing in the country every month, with a total of 13.45 crore doses administered in July which also saw a remarkable daily average of 43.41 lakh doses, Mandaviya said on the day.

- Lamenting that the US has allocated only 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to India, a top Indian-American Congressman has urged the Biden administration to do more by expanding its global vaccine aid programme to it at a time when the world faces the threat of new, vaccine-resistant coronavirus variants. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi's statement came on a day when the White House said it is eager to continue the partnership with India in the fight against coronavirus and wants to provide assistance, including vaccines.

- As many as 6,01,720 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gujarat on the day, according to an official release. This took the total number of vaccination doses administered so far in the state to 3,61,96,017, it said.

- More than 2.29 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on the day. Over 51.66 crore (51,66,13,680) vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 55,52,070 doses are in the pipeline, it said. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 49,74,90,815 doses (as per data available at am on Saturday), the ministry said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 2,36,21,506 Arunachal Pradesh 8,71,477 Assam 1,23,43,477 Bihar 2,73,78,459 Chandigarh 9,04,840 Chhattisgarh 1,25,38,291 Delhi 1,06,79,736 Goa 13,82,447 Gujarat 3,62,18,388 Haryana 1,27,97,249 Himachal Pradesh 55,51,233 Jharkhand 1,02,20,819 Karnataka 3,27,70,543 Kerala 2,17,82,466 Madhya Pradesh 3,48,67,019 Maharashtra 4,66,87,572 Odisha 1,78,80,339 Punjab 1,02,73,076 Rajasthan 3,49,60,732 Tamil Nadu 2,51,39,694 Telangana 1,54,83,667 Uttar Pradesh 5,35,93,549 Uttarakhand 66,00,642 West Bengal 3,20,32,485

