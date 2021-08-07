COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 49.55 lakh doses administered in India on August 6

On the 203rd day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 37.47 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 12.08 lakh people were given their second dose.(Representative image: Reuters)

More than 49.55 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on August 6, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 50.10 crore.

On the 203rd day of the vaccination drive on July 30, 37.47 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 12.08 lakh people were given their second dose.

"India soars high on #COVID19 vaccination, historic record of 50 crore doses administered to date!" Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on the day.

Elaborating on the increasing pace of vaccination, he said the country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. India took another 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- Global healthcare major Johnson & Johnson said on August 6 that it has applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India. Earlier on August 2, the company had said that it remained committed to bringing its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to India and looks forward to ongoing discussions with the Indian government.

- PM Modi said on the day that India's fight against coronavirus has received a strong impetus as the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 50 crore-mark.

- The Kerala government has justified its decision to make vaccine certificate or RT-PCR test negative result mandatory for people to visit shops and other establishments in the state and said it was their responsibility to ensure adequate protection to the lives of people in the view of the COVID-19 spread.

- More than half a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the WHO South-East Asia Region, with the maximum, 489 million doses, been given in India, the World Health Organization said on the day. Countries across the region are making unprecedented efforts to reach more and more people with life-saving COVID-19 vaccines, demonstrating their commitment to contain the pandemic at the earliest, regional director, WHO South-East Asia Region, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, said in a statement.

- A total of 3.56 crore COVID-19 vaccines have been procured by private hospitals till August 2 and the doses once procured by them are not re-allocated to government vaccination centres, the Lok Sabha was informed on the day. Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, in a written reply, said the demand for COVID-19 vaccines from private hospitals is aggregated on Co-WIN portal, and the Centre, through which, facilitates the sourcing of these vaccines by private hospitals in coordination with state governments and vaccine manufacturers.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 2,33,90,769 Arunachal Pradesh 8,68,372 Assam 1,20,89,630 Bihar 2,67,96,305 Chandigarh 8,92,796 Chhattisgarh 1,24,48,461 Delhi 1,05,59,677 Goa 13,70,190 Gujarat 3,56,31,476 Haryana 1,26,54,504 Himachal Pradesh 55,02,831 Jharkhand 1,00,94,104 Karnataka 3,23,50,283 Kerala 2,15,60,622 Madhya Pradesh 3,42,38,893 Maharashtra 4,63,76,886 Odisha 1,77,14,962 Punjab 1,00,57,356 Rajasthan 3,46,20,726 Tamil Nadu 2,48,21,006 Telangana 1,53,77,071 Uttar Pradesh 5,32,95,533 Uttarakhand 64,24,330 West Bengal 3,17,75,426

