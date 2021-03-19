COVID-19 vaccine: Several European nations to resume use of AstraZeneca shots

Norway and Sweden said they were not ready to resume using the vaccine.

A host of EU countries have announced that they would resume the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. The decision came hours after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) safety committee said the jab is "safe and effective" and its benefits outweigh the risks of side effects.

The countries that are going to resume the use of vaccines include Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Lithuania, Latvia, Slovenia and Bulgaria.

Reports of rare brain blood clots among people who had received the vaccine had prompted over a dozen nations to suspend the AstraZeneca shot, developed by Serum Institute in India under the brand name Covishield.

The announcement from the EMA came after the WHO and Britain's health watchdog both said the vaccine was safe.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex even announced that he would get the AstraZeneca vaccine "to show that we can have complete confidence in it", as per an AFP report.

However, Norway and Sweden said they were not ready to resume using the vaccine. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said it "took note" of the EMA's ruling, but it was "premature" to draw conclusions and it would announce its own opinion by the end of next week.

Announcing the EMA's decision, chief Emer Cooke said on March 18 that after an investigation into the AstraZeneca jab, its "committee has come to a clear scientific conclusion: this is a safe and effective vaccine".

"The committee also concluded that the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events or blood clots," she added. However, the agency said it "cannot rule out definitively" a link to a rare clotting disorder.

The UK health regulator also said there were no links between blood clots and the Pfizer vaccine. The World Health Organization (WHO) repeated that it was better to take the AstraZeneca vaccine than not.

AstraZeneca's shot, among the cheapest available and easier to store and transport than some of its rivals, has been billed as the vaccine of choice for poorer nations. It is currently a vital part of Covax, which was set up to procure COVID-19 vaccines and ensure their equitable distribution around the world.

(With inputs from AFP)