COVID-19 vaccine: Serum Institute says claims surrounding COVISHIELD's availability in 73 days are false

Serum Institue of India (SII) issued a statement on August 23, clarifying that all claims surrounding the availability of its COVID-19 vaccine, COVISHIELD, in 73 days are false.

"Presently, the government has granted us permission to only manufacture the vaccine and stockpile it for future use," SII said in a statement they posted on Facebook, adding that COVISHIELD will be commercialised only after trials are proven successful and after all the requisite regulatory approvals are in place.

The company also took to Twitter to set the record straight:

SII also touched on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. "The phase-3 trials for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are still underway. And only once the vaccine is proven immunogenic and efficacious, SII will confirm its availability, officially," the company said.