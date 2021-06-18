COVID-19 vaccine | Serum Institute may begin Covovax trial on children in July: Report

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine (Image: AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Serum Institute of India (SII) is likely to begin clinical trials of the Covovax COVID-19 vaccine candidate on children in India in July, The Indian Express reported.

The recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine developed by the American biotechnology company Novavax is officially named NVX-CoV2373, but has been branded as Covovax in India. Pune-based vaccine manufacturer SII is partnering with Novavax to manufacture and distribute Covovax in India and is hoping to launch the vaccine by September.

Earlier this week, Novavax announced promising results from the vaccine candidate’s phase-3 clinical trials in the United States and Mexico. The vaccine reported an overall efficacy of 90.4 percent — better than that of Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s jab branded as Covishield in India.

Dr VK Paul, head of India’s COVID-19 Task Force, had earlier urged SII to begin clinical trials among children, given the impressive efficacy demonstrated by the jab. “There is an important, interesting, and positive development with regard to the Novavax results which are very promising. What we are learning from the data that is available is that this vaccine is highly effective.”

The Centre is expected to procure approximately 20 crore doses of Covovax between August and December.

With a subsiding second wave of COVID-19 cases, the union and state governments are preparing for a possible third wave of infections. Some experts believe that the next wave may affect children more.

It was reported earlier that the central government is aiming to cover 80 percent of the 130 million people falling in the 12-18 age group as part of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children.

Novavax’s vaccine candidate, developed along with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), demonstrated 93 percent effectiveness against variants of concern and variants of interest.

It also showed success among the high-risk populations -- defined as over age 65, under age 65 with certain comorbidities or having life circumstances with frequent COVID-19 exposure.

Doses for the two-shot regimen need to be stored between two to eight degrees Celsius. Thus, the vaccine which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important role in boosting inoculation drives, especially in developing countries.

As such, the vaccine's rollout is expected to take more time. The company has said it plans to seek authorisation for the shots in the US, Europe and elsewhere by September-end, and will be able to produce up to 100 million doses per month by then and 150 million doses a month by December.

Vaccine alliance Gavi had announced in May that it had signed an agreement to buy 350 million doses of Novavax’s vaccine, with deliveries estimated to begin in the third quarter.

Bharat Biotech is currently conducting phase 2-3 trials of Covaxin in volunteers in the 2-18 age group at six sites in the country. Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D vaccine candidate is also being tested in volunteers above the age of 12 years.