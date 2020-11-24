COVID-19 vaccine | People should be warned about side effects, doctors tell US CDC

Public health officials and drug makers must be transparent about the side effects people may experience after getting their coronavirus vaccine dose, doctors said during a meeting with US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisers on November 23.

Doctors said that people need to be prepared for the possibility that they may feel a little unwell after taking the vaccine against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

This comes at a time when multiple vaccine candidates have shown positive results and countries are preparing to grant emergency use authorisation. Some states in the US are hoping to start distributing doses as early as December.

Both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines—considered leading contenders for emergency use approval—require two doses at intervals. According to a report by CNBC, Dr Sandra Fryhofer of the American Medical Association expressed concern that her patients may not come back for the second dose due to the potentially unpleasant side effects they may experience after the first shot.

During the meeting with Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), a panel within the CDC, Fryhofer said patients should be made “aware that this (vaccination) is not going to be a walk in the park”.

“They are going to know they had a vaccine. They are probably not going to feel wonderful. But they’ve got to come back for that second dose,” CNBC quoted Fryhofer as saying.

Participants in Moderna and Pfizer’s clinical trials had told CNBC in September that they were experiencing high fever, body aches, bad headaches, daylong exhaustion and other symptoms after taking the shots.

These side effects often went away after a day or sometimes sooner, they said.

Both pharmaceuticals companies have acknowledged that their candidates may induce side effects that are similar to COVID-19 symptoms. These include muscle pain, headache and chills.