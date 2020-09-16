COVID-19 vaccine not likely to come before year end: Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates said he does not believe that any of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates are likely to seek approval in the United States before the end of October.

“I do think once you get into, say, December or January, the chances are that at least two or three will (seek approval) — if the effectiveness is there,” said the Co-Chair and Trustee of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Putting confidence about a breakthrough by early 2021, Gates named one drug maker as being the furthest ahead in a video conference with CNBC.

“And so we have these phase three trials that are going on. The only vaccine that if everything went perfectly, might seek the emergency use license by the end of October, would be Pfizer,” Gates reportedly said.

Gates said that they see good antibody levels both in the phase one and the phase two trials, so they are pretty hopeful of those trials, as per the report.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is one of three vaccine candidates from the West in late-stage testing. The other two are from Moderna and UK-based AstraZeneca.

On September 14, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla talked about the possibility of the distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine to Americans before the end of 2020, if found to be safe and effective, said the report.

Over the weekend, Pfizer and BioNTech SE made a request to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand the enrolment of their Phase 3 pivotal COVID-19 vaccine trial to up to about 44,000 participants, up from its earlier target of 30,000.