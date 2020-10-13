COVID-19 vaccine: Johnson & Johnson pauses trials due to unexplained illness in participant

Johnson & Johnson said on October 12 it has temporarily paused clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.

In a statement, the company said that the participant's illness is being reviewed and evaluated by an independent data and safety monitoring board, and its own clinical and safety physicians.

J&J did not reveal details about the participant’s illness citing privacy. The company also said that they were “learning more” and it is “important to have all the facts before we share additional information.”

A serious adverse event, or SAE, is not uncommon in clinical trials, J&J said in its statement. “The number of SAEs can reasonably be expected to increase in trials involving large numbers of participants. Further, as many trials are placebo-controlled, it is not always immediately apparent whether a participant received a study treatment or a placebo.”

Earlier in the day, Stat News had reported the pause citing a document sent to external researchers running the clinical trial, which stated that a "pausing rule" had been met, the online system used to enrol patients in the study had been closed and the data and safety monitoring board would be convened.

In September, AstraZeneca had paused several global trials of its own COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222, after an unexplained illness in a study participant. Most of these trials resumed earlier this month.