COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, coverage vary across religions: Survey

More than one-third of respondents rated the experience of registration and getting a slot on CoWin app '1' or '2' on a scale of 1 to 5, where one is 1 is extremely poor and 5 is extremely good.

COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and coverage differ across religious groups, according to the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey.

Two-thirds (66.7 percent) of Hindus who were part of the survey had received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19. But, among Muslims (47.9 percent) and Christians, only about a half took the vaccine. Religious minorities also reported being more worried about the safety and side-effects of vaccines.

Among Hindus, 5.7 percent were unsure of taking the vaccine, compared with 13.3 percent of Muslims, the survey said.

The YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey also asked participants about their experience of using the CoWin platform, and shed some light on vaccine inequity.

Across 203 cities, 10,285 individuals participated in the survey, conducted in the June-July period. YouGov, Mint, and the Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research (CPR).

Only 7,155 Hindus and 883 Muslims were part of the sample.

Around half of the respondents were millennials, while the remaining are pre-millennials (40+) or post-millennials (aged 18-24).

After the vaccination drive was opened out to all individuals aged 18 and above from May 1, many struggled to book slots on the CoWin portal.

The platform was initially available only in English, and walk-ins were not allowed for those in the 18-44 age group, causing barriers in access to vaccination. Also, those who had good internet connections had higher chances of being able to book their vaccine slots.

The survey found that monthly income and education level had a correlation with vaccine coverage.

Among the respondents, 56 percent of those who earn less than Rs 20,000 have taken at least one jab, compared with 73 percent of those who earn over Rs 1 lakh a month.

There are 63 percent of participants who have a monthly income of Rs 20,000-50,000 have taken at least one dose, compared with 68 percent of those with an income of Rs 50,000 to 1 lakh.