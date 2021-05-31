COVID-19 Vaccine | Govt panel to study whether single-dose Covishield provides enough immunity: Report

A vial of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is produced in India and marketed as Covishield (Image: Reuters/Gleb Garanich)
A government panel has been constituted to conduct a mix-and-match trial of vaccines, including study whether a single-dose Covishield - the vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) - can provide enough immunity against COVID-19, a report said on May 31.
The CNN-News 18 report, which cited a government official, claimed that the study would begin in around a month, and could be factored by the government if it decides to rejig the vaccination strategy.
“We are waiting for clearances from the National Ethics Committee (under the health ministry) …to begin studies on both — mix and match of two different vaccine doses as well as a single shot of Covishield,” the news channel quoted the official as saying.
The three vaccines granted regulatory clearance for emergency use in India so far - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V - are based on the two-dose regimen.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, a local pharmaceutical firm, is in talks with the government to procure Sputnik Light - a single-dose variant of the Sputnik V vaccine, Reuters reported earlier in the day.
The vaccines based on single-dose regimen could allow India to expand its immunisation programme coverage in a shorter period of time. Due to the shortage of doses, the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group has been restricted, as several state governments are prioritising the second doses for the 45-plus age group.
British-Swedish vaccine make AstraZeneca, whose jab locally produced in India is known as Covishield, had claimed in February that the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19, with no severe cases and no hospitalisations, "more than 22 days after the first dose".
The conclusion was drawn after a primary analysis of Phase III clinical trials, AstraZeneca had claimed. "Results demonstrated vaccine efficacy of 76% (CI: 59% to 86%) after a first dose, with protection maintained to the second dose," it added.
A study is expected to determine whether the immunity generated through the single dose of the vaccine can be sustained for an adequate period of time.
According to the CNN News 18
report, the Indian government's study on Covishield would also explore the possibility of a booster dose - that could be administered among the beneficiaries after six or 12 months of their first dose.