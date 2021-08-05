COVID-19 Vaccine | Centre considering reducing gap for Covishield jabs for 45+ ages

A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

The Centre may reduce the gap between Covishield doses for those aged 45 and more, once the vaccine’s availability picks up. This comes amid growing criticism over the decision to set a 12-16 weeks wait between two Covishield doses – taken to tackle vaccine shortage and “without much scientific backing”, Mint reported.

COVID-19 working group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI), is set to meet next week and a revision on dosage interval could be on the cards. Indications are a decision could come in the next 15-30 days “after data is reviewed”, the report added.

“We have gathered data on the impact of vaccines and their dosage interval on different age groups and from different regions. In two to four weeks we may decide on reducing dosage interval of Covishield, especially for those above 45 years and elderly based on final scientific evidence,” NTAGI Chairperson NK Arora said.

He added that even a single dose of Covishield showed a “strong immune response in scientific studies”.

The data will likely come from Covishield manufacturer, the Serum Institute of India (SII), whom the NTAGI earlier recommended conducting random trials of varying dosage intervals for Covishield and other vaccines.

Notably, India and the United Kingdom are the biggest users of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (Covishield in India) and the latter has set a maximum two-month (4-8 weeks) gap between doses.

Arora defended the extended dosage interval, saying it was based on bridging data available at the time, which showed that an increased gap for vaccines led to higher efficacy.