COVID-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech likely to begin Covaxin trial on children by early March

Bharat Biotech is likely to begin Covaxin trial on children by February-end or early March 2021. The first phase of the trial will be conducted at a children's hospital in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

A city hospital has been picked where the trial will be undertaken on children aged between 2 and 12 and teenagers, the Times of India cited sources as saying. The trial will begin soon after the vaccine-maker receives the go-ahead from the medical regulator.

"It will be the first such trial in the world in which paediatric population right from toddlers to teens will be tested for the COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr Ashish Tajne, the coordinator for such trials.

Tajne further said that vaccine trials will be conducted in age slabs like 2 to 5 years, 6 to 2 years and 12 to 18 years. "Special protocol will be maintained. It will be the crucial trial in the fight against COVID-19," he added.

Covaxin is India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

According to the Union Health Ministry, more than 56 lakh people have been inoculated against coronavirus till now and there has been no case of "serious or severe" adverse event attributable to the vaccination.

The government has also said the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be given to the beneficiaries who took the jab on the first day of the inoculation drive from February 13.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the country was developing seven more COVID-19 vaccines and working on further vaccine development to inoculate every citizen of India.

The Centre didn't have an immediate plan to make the vaccines available in the open market and a decision would be taken as the situation demands, he said.