Covid-19 Vaccine Awareness Drive: Spreading the Message of Health, Immunity

January 24, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST

By any measure, India’s vaccination drive against COVID-19 has been a historic effort. After one year and 157 crore doses, it has not only defied the grimmest predictions of vaccine shortage but also set the stage for the country to return to normal sooner than expected. India’s successful vaccination effort has also showcased how public policy, private enterprise, and mass initiatives can come together to accomplish great tasks of national importance. As a result, nearly 92% of India’s eligible population has received at least one shot, while 69% are fully vaccinated.

Such a comprehensive success was not a given, when India kicked off its vaccination campaign on January 16, 2021, by inoculating healthcare workers first. The initial weeks of the drive were plagued by supply issues and divergent vaccination policies. However, by the time vaccinations were opened up to all citizens above 18 years of age on May 1, those early glitches had been ironed out. Vaccine supply increased substantially, the bulk of which was sourced from domestic manufacturers, SII and Bharat Biotech. Moreover, private enterprises and individual citizens joined a mass movement to spread vaccine awareness and reach out to the helpless and needy.

It was epitomized by India’s largest vaccine awareness drive, Network18 Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life, a CSR initiative by Federal Bank Ltd. Starting from Wagah Border in Punjab, the campaign visited the country’s five worst effected districts through a special Sanjeevani Gaadi, which helped dispel myths surrounding COVID-19 vaccines and facilitated vaccine registrations for residents in some of the remotest areas in these districts. Over the course of nine months, the campaign reached out to 4,92,887 people and facilitated 8879 vaccine registrations. It culminated in a glorious Sanjeevani telethon on December 12, where India’s biggest policymakers and celebrities ascended the stage to celebrate India’s health and safety.

As India enters the next phase of its vaccination effort against COVID-19, with shots being given to 15 – 18-year-olds, and special precautionary doses for healthcare workers and sexagenarians with co-morbidities, it’s imperative the country does not let its guard down. All COVID-19 safety protocols must be strictly followed, and all eligible citizens must get vaccinated as soon as possible. It will be the ideal way to build on the successes of the past year and ensure the scourge of COVID-19 never claims our lives and livelihoods on the scale it did before.

Join India’s largest COVID-19 vaccine awareness drive, Network18 Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life, a CSR initiative by Federal Bank Ltd, and help spread the message of health and immunity to all Indians.
Tags: #Sanjeevani
first published: Jan 24, 2022 11:15 am

