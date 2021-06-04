COVID-19 Vaccine | Assam govt suspends Covaxin first dose due to shortage, to prioritise jabs for second dose

Representative image

The Assam government on June 4 announced a temporary suspension of first dose vaccination using Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech Limited. The decision was taken due to current shortage in supply, State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

The existing stock of Covaxin would be prioritised for those who have to be inoculated with second dose of the vaccine. Once the supply improves, the first dose vaccination using Covaxin would be re-initiated, Mahanta told reporters.

"For the time being, we are suspending Covaxin first dose in the state. There is short supply of this vaccine," Assam Tribune quoted the state health minister as saying. He further added that the state currently has 20,000 Covaxin doses, including 15,000 which were received earlier in the day.

Also Read | Bharat Biotech, Ocugen extend pact to develop, commercialise Covaxin in Canada

Covaxin has so far been administered to nearly 1.5 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group in Assam. The inoculation drive for both - the below and above 45 age groups - is being conducted using the Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. The latter is being manufactured and supplied by Pune's Serum Institute of India (SII).

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, which was granted emergency use clearance by India's drug regulator in April 2021, is expected to be soon rolled out for inoculation in all the states.

According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, around 30 percent of the state's 3.2 crore population is targeted to be covered in the immunisation drive by August 15. The state has so far inoculated around 40 lakh people, with nearly five lakh among the beneficiaries based in state capital Guwahati.