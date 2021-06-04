COVID-19 Vaccine | Assam govt suspends Covaxin first dose due to shortage, to prioritise jabs for second dose
June 04, 2021 / 06:39 PM IST
The Assam government on June 4 announced a temporary suspension of first dose vaccination using Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech Limited. The decision was taken due to current shortage in supply, State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.
The existing stock of Covaxin would be prioritised for those who have to be inoculated with second dose of the vaccine. Once the supply improves, the first dose vaccination using Covaxin would be re-initiated, Mahanta told reporters.
"For the time being, we are suspending Covaxin first dose in the state. There is short supply of this vaccine," Assam Tribune quoted the state health minister as saying. He further added that the state currently has 20,000 Covaxin doses, including 15,000 which were received earlier in the day.
Covaxin has so far been administered to nearly 1.5 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group in Assam. The inoculation drive for both - the below and above 45 age groups - is being conducted using the Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. The latter is being manufactured and supplied by Pune's Serum Institute of India (SII).
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, which was granted emergency use clearance by India's drug regulator in April 2021, is expected to be soon rolled out for inoculation in all the states.
According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, around 30 percent of the state's 3.2 crore population is targeted to be covered in the immunisation drive by August 15. The state has so far inoculated around 40 lakh people, with nearly five lakh among the beneficiaries based in state capital Guwahati.