COVID-19 vaccination: States, UTs will receive 11 lakh doses within 3 days, says Centre

Over 3.30 lakh employees and family members have already got their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and the company is targeting vaccination of all eligible parties – at least with the first shot – by June 15. (Representative Image: AP)

More than 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and they will receive 11 lakh more within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on May 27.

The Centre has so far provided, both under the free of cost category and through the direct state procurement category, more than 22 crore vaccine doses (22,16,11,940) to states and UTs, it said.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 20,17,59,768 doses, the ministry said, citing data available at 8 am on May 27.

More than 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses (1,84,90,522) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. Furthermore, 11,42,630 doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days, the ministry said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In charts | India's COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data and other details

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting states and UTs by providing COVID-19 vaccines free of cost, and by also facilitating direct procurement by them, the ministry said.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the Centre's comprehensive strategy for the containment and management of the pandemic, along with the test, track, treat and Covid-appropriate behaviour, it added.

The government on May 1 opened up the inoculation drive for everyone above 18 on May 1 under its Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination'.

Also read: India reports 2,11,298 COVID-19 cases, 3,847 deaths

Under the strategy, 50 percent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Government of India every month.

It would continue to make these doses available to the state governments free of cost as was being done earlier, the statement said.

Also read: Bharat Biotech submits fresh request before Brazilian regulator for Covaxin GMP certificate

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 2,73,69,093 as 2,11,298 more people tested positive for the disease in a day, while the country's recovery was recorded at 90 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,15,235 with 3,847 fresh fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4.