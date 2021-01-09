COVID-19 vaccination: Maharashtra authorities claim lack of clarity on adverse events, indemnity

File image: Maharashtra government is planning to vaccinate 100 beneficiaries every day in all 4,200 vaccination sites in the state.

While India is gearing up to rollout the COVID-19 vaccine, there remains some confusion among authorities in Maharashtra over adverse event management. Subhash Salunkhe, Maharashtra's technical advisor on COVID-19, said that there is a lack of clarity from the Centre on the management of any adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) and indemnity.

Salunkhe said that queries sent to the Centre regarding the management of adverse events and indemnity burden in case of any complaints or suits remained unanswered. "I have spoken to the state health directorate and they are unaware of any communication or guideline in writing from the ministry of health on the above issues," he told The Economic Times.

He called for clarity on the indemnity issue if such an event was to occur. "We have been asking the Centre to design a proper communication strategy on this so that there is no adverse impact on the vaccination drive," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

However, the state's Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas said revised guidelines to strengthen AEFI surveillance in view of the COVID-19 situation have already been issued.

"There is one state-level AEFI committee and three sub-committees in Mumbai, Nagpur and Aurangabad, besides an AEFI committee in each of the districts and corporations in the state," Vyas told the newspaper.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had on January 3 granted restricted emergency use authorisation for the Serum Institute of India (SII)’s ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ vaccines against COVID-19.

Maharashtra government plans to vaccinate 100 beneficiaries every day in all 4,200 vaccination sites in the state.

The state also conducted a dry run to assess the readiness of the mechanism laid out for the imminent COVID-19 immunisation drive, across 32 of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra on January 8.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the mock drill was held at 114 centres across the state as part of the nationwide exercise. "Except for the four districts where the dry run was conducted earlier, rest took part in the drill today," he said.