COVID-19 vaccination drive: States receive additional Covishield doses

Multiple states received additional doses of the Covishield – the COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) – on January 20 as the nationwide vaccination drive picks up pace.

These additional doses are necessary to complete inoculation of healthcare and frontline workers as part of phase-1 of the vaccination exercise.

While a consignment of seven lakh doses reached the Kolkata airport on January 20, Kerala received 3.6 lakh more doses of Covishield. A massive consignment of 5.5 lakh also reached Jaipur, Rajasthan.

On the same day, Tamil Nadu received 5.8 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses manufactured by the Serum Institute in Pune, Maharashtra. Authorities in Haryana received 2.1 lakh more doses of the jab.

Uttarakhand is expected to get 92,000 more Covishield doses this week, The Hindustan Times reported. About 48,000 doses reached Imphal, Manipur on January 20.

As of January 20, India had reported more than 1.05 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases. The death toll from the outbreak in the country stood at over 1.52 lakh. While more than 1.02 crore patients had recovered, 1.97 lakh cases remained ‘active’. Globally, more than 9.62 crore individuals have been infected by the virus and over 20.62 lakh people have died so far.

A speedy rollout of vaccines is being seen as the best way to curb the spread of COVID-19 and restore normalcy in the pandemic-battered global economy. Many countries have already vaccinated a large number of people from high-risk groups.

Besides Covishield, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for restricted emergency use. Beneficiaries will not be able to choose between the two jabs. However, many have raised apprehensions about Covaxin as it is still in a phase-3 clinical trial.