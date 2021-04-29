COVID-19 update | Uttar Pradesh govt announces weekend lockdown to cover Mondays too

CM Yogi Adityanath

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to increase the duration of weekend lockdown by 24 hours, announcing that it will now cover Mondays too.

"The weekend closure will now be applicable from Friday night 8 pm till Tuesday morning 7 am,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Navneet Sehgal said.

He said that all shops and establishments will now remain closed between Friday 8 pm and Tuesday 7 am.

Presently, the weekend lockdown in the state begins at Friday 8 pm and ends at Monday 7 am.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.