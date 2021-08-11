COVID-19 Update: Some patients in Andhra Pradesh died due to oxygen shortage, state tells Centre

The Centre recently had sought from states and union territories data on deaths in connection with oxygen shortage during the second of COVID-19 earlier this year. (Representative image)

The Andhra Pradesh government has told the Centre that some of the COVID-19 patients in the state, who were on ventilator support, died due to the shortage of oxygen, reported CNN News18 citing sources.

This comes a day after the Centre said that Punjab reported "suspected" death due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of COVID-19 after it sought data from them on such fatalities following the raising of the issue in Parliament.

"When the question was raised in Parliament, states were specifically asked this question and as per reports received only one state mentioned suspected death and no state has so far said that there were deaths because of oxygen shortage," Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said while replying to a query at a press conference on August 10.

In July, opposition parties had hit out at the government for informing Parliament that no deaths due to oxygen shortage have been specifically reported by states and union territories during the second COVID-19 wave.

The Centre recently had sought from states and union territories data on deaths in connection with oxygen shortage during the second of COVID-19 earlier this year and the information was to be collated and presented in Parliament before the Monsoon session ends on August 13, reported news agency PTI citing official sources.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Agarwal said the whole country faced a one of its kind challenge related to oxygen, and while the availability was 2,000-3,000 metric tonnes, it rose to 9,000 metric tonnes. It was seen how the people, states and the Centre connected at all levels to increase the medical oxygen supply, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)