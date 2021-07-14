COVID-19 Update: Thyroid dysfunction detected among severe coronavirus patients

A patient suffering from the COVID-19 receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi. (Representative image: Reuters)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which itself has created havoc with over 18 crore cases and 40 lakh deaths across the world, a new study revealed that patients with the acute infection get more frequent and severe thyroid hormonal imbalances.

The study titled "Spectrum of endocrine dysfunction and association with disease severity in patients with COVID-19" has been conducted by the medical experts of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

In the study, published in a scientific journal Frontiers in Endocrinology on July 2, the experts have suggested the hospitals to supplement low cortisol steroids to severe COVID-19 patients because, as per their belief, high steroid dose given without supervision, and continued indiscriminately, may worsen hormonal imbalance, reported Hindustan Times.

For the study, the experts enrolled 84 patients. Of these, 35 (41.7 percent) had moderate-to-severe disease (Group I) and 49 (58.3 percent) had mild disease (Group II).

The experts evaluated various hormonal parameters of the patients within 24 to 48 hours of the admission of the patients to the hospital.

“Experts associate severe COVID-19 infection with multiple pre-existing endocrine conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and metabolic syndrome. But PGIMER has assessed the hormonal changes in the bodies of the patients and found that 50 percent developed thyroid dysfunction,” Professor Sanjay Kumar Bhadada, the head of the endocrinology department, PGIMER, said.

However, a close follow-up was required to know whether the condition was transient or permanent, said the report citing Bhadada.

Another medical expert, associated with the study, Liza Das patients with severe novel coronavirus infection were developing thyroid dysfunction. This could be hypothyroidism, euthyroid sick syndrome (ESS) or atypical thyroiditis. Of these, ESS does not usually need treatment, but secondary hypothyroidism and thyroiditis need follow-up and timely management, said the report citing Das.

“Also, low cortisol and testosterone levels were more common in those with severe Covid-19 infection. These hormonal dysfunctions need to be recognised both during the acute state and on follow-up for timely management,” Das added.