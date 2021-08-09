MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

COVID-19 Update: Maharashtra logs 45 cases of Delta plus variant

In Delhi, the Delta variant of coronavirus has been detected in at least 80 percent of the samples sent for genome sequencing by the city government in the last three months

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST
On August 6, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar informed Lok Sabha in a written reply that analysis of the genomic data is a continuous and ongoing process. (Representative image)

On August 6, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar informed Lok Sabha in a written reply that analysis of the genomic data is a continuous and ongoing process. (Representative image)

The cases of Delta plus variant of coronavirus have been increased to 45 in Maharashtra, said the state health department on August 8. These have been detected during genome sequencing, it said, adding one patient had died.

Of the 45 patients of Delta plus variant, a maximum (13) hailed from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra. Mumbai has so far recorded six such cases, Thane five and Pune three, as per the department.

"80 percent of the samples sent for genome sequencing had tested positive for the Delta Plus variant (of coronavirus). The 45 patients are from Jalgaon (13), Ratnagiri (11), Mumbai (6), Thane (5), Pune (3), and one each from Palghar, Sindhudurg, Sangli. Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, and Beed," the department said in a statement.

Of these 45 samples, information about 35 patients has been taken by the health department. One death was reported while the rest of the patients reported mild to medium type symptoms, it said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

In Delhi, the Delta variant of coronavirus has been detected in at least 80 percent of the samples sent for genome sequencing by the city government in the last three months, according to official data released on August 8.

On August 6, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar informed Lok Sabha in a written reply that analysis of the genomic data is a continuous and ongoing process. Periodic updates are shared with experts and states and are also regularly made available in the public domain through the media bulletin of INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium).

Explained: Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants

States are regularly advised to send samples for genome sequencing and provide clinical data of positive persons to enable greater epidemiological insights to identify the link between the surge in cases at various places to the variants, the minister stated.

Elaborating on the steps being taken to check the spread of the Delta variant, Pawar said to monitor the variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, initially, genomic sequencing was conducted through the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Subsequently, the Union government established the INSACOG in December 2020 as a consortium of 10 laboratories of the Ministry of Health, Department of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The network of INSACOG laboratories has since been increased to 28, Pawar stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India #Maharashtra
first published: Aug 9, 2021 01:06 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.