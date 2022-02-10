COVID-19 update | Daily new cases, positivity rate down 80% in three weeks: Health Ministry

Health Secretary Lav Agarwal said all Omicron-related cases were found to have mild symptoms.

Top health officials on February 10 underlined that the COVID-19 pandemic situation in India is fast improving as daily new cases as well as test positivity rate has declined by 80 percent over the past three weeks but also cautioned that it's not the time to lower the guard.

In a press briefing, authorities highlighted that there are only four states now -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka -- which have more than 50,000 active cases of COVID-19.

Eleven states, on the other hand, have active COVID-19 cases between 10,000-50,000 while in 21 others, the number of active cases is less than 10,000.

On yet another positive note, there were only 141 districts reporting a COVID test positivity rate of over 10 percent in the week ending February 9, while there were 297 such districts in the week ending February 2.

The number of districts showing a positivity rate between 5-10 percent has also come down from 169 to 160 in a week. On the other hand, the number of districts with a positivity rate below 5 percent has grown to 433, from 211 in the week ending on January 19.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the ministry pointed out that overall, on January 24, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 20.75 percent, which has now decreased to 4.44 percent.

“It indicates that now the rate of infection spread has come down significantly,” he said.

Dr V K Paul, member (health) Niti Aayog, who also heads the COVID-19 task force, said the significant dip in cases and positivity rate is a signal that the overall scenario is optimistic.

Paul, however, also stressed that there are areas and districts of concern.

In Kerala, for instance, the positivity rate is around 29 %--lesser than earlier but enormously highly, Paul said, adding that 36 districts are also showing a rise in the positivity rate which is a very critical point of concern.

“We are passing through the time of transition but it is not yet time to be less vigilant,” Paul said.

Citing recent statements by the WHO, the doctor also said that despite falling COVID-19 cases globally, it may not be the end of the virus. “The virus is still around and we have to remember that virus under pressure will try to be fitter, smarter, and penetrate through our defences and grow,” he warned.

Paul also said that 96 percent of COVID vaccination coverage of the adult population with the first dose, that India has achieved, is a “dream for any country.”

According to data shared, 78 percent of the adults in the country are also fully vaccinated and 69 percent of adolescents in the 15–17-year age group, have taken their first doses while 14 percent have already completed their full vaccination schedule.