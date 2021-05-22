MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
In-Depth | Everything you need to know about COVID-19 therapeutics in India

In-Depth | Everything you need to know about COVID-19 therapeutics in India

Several drugs are being used to treat COVID-19 patients. Moneycontrol looks at their efficacy and risks, as explained by Dr Rahul Pandit, director of critical care at Fortis Hospital Mumbai and member of Maharashtra’s COVID task force.

The battle against COVID-19 has seen the rise and fall of many potential treatments in the past year and a half. Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, was widely used in the first wave of the pandemic, but is no longer considered useful. Remdesivir, which was not used much until June 2020, became the hot favourite in the second wave. New drug treatments have been given Emergency Use Authorization and drugs are constantly being tested to understand their effectiveness.

World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidelines on drugs being used is a live document that gets updated whenever there are new results from a clinical trial. Similarly, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) updates its clinical guidance for management of COVID-19, the most recent update being the removal of plasma therapy due to insufficient scientific evidence.

The medical fraternity is constantly updating its views in step with new research. Here’s the latest specialist view on the efficacy, risks and other aspects of the major drugs currently being used to treat COVID-19 patients in India, as explained by Dr Rahul Pandit, director for critical care at Fortis Hospital in Mumbai and a member of Maharashtra’s COVID task force:

Remdesivir: Not your ‘magic bullet’

In April 2021, demand for Remdesivir surged in India. There were multiple SOS messages all over the internet asking for this drug which was considered life saving. Chief ministers of states like Maharashtra said they required 40,000-50,000 Remdesivir vials a day. Increased hospitalization of patients raised the demand further but there was an acute shortage.

Many states including Gujarat, Maharashtra and Delhi flagged the scarcity. Many cases of black marketing were reported as the drug was being sold at almost 10 times its retail price. With so much demand in the market, one would expect Remdesivir to work wonders against COVID-19, but that is not the case.

What is Remdesivir? Dr Pandit explains that Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that was first administered during the Ebola epidemic that broke out in Africa. Having shown satisfactory results in treating patients with that virus, it was tried on COVID-19 patients, and showed properties of inhibiting the viral replication.

Method of administration: It's an intravenous injection given through a cannula into your veins. According to initial recommendations, the drug was to be given for 10 days, starting with a 200 mg shot followed by 100 mg for the next nine days. However, recent trials have shown it is equally effective if given for only five days -- 200 mg on the first day and 100 mg for the next four days, said Dr Pandit.

When is it used? According to ICMR’s clinical guidelines, the drug should only be given to patients who have moderate to severe symptoms and require oxygen support. It is an “off label” drug, or a preparation that has been repurposed for the treatment of COVID-19. These drugs have not been tested for the coronavirus, but there is a strong scientific basis that it will be effective against the virus, explains Dr Pandit.

As the drug is effective in the viral replication phase, it must be administered within 10 days of the onset of symptoms, says ICMR. Further, he elaborates that around day-10, viral replication stops, making the drug ineffective at that stage. “The rule of thumb generally is that if you are sick enough to be hospitalized and you require supplemental oxygen then you can be administered the drug,” says Dr Pandit.

Why is the drug given? Dr Pandit says, “when you have an infection in the throat, which is where most of the infections begin with, Remdesivir stops the viral replication, it doesn't allow the virus to duplicate. Hence, it sort of reduces the viral load in the body. And thereby you start feeling better”.

Benefits of the drug: Clinical trials of the drug shows it reduces hospital stay by one to three days, but no benefit on mortality has been seen yet, says Dr Pandit. Hence, according to him, the major benefit of this drug is the reduced duration of hospitalization.

Whom should the drug not be given to? “You should not be giving the drug to people who are being treated at home. You should not be giving it to people who have mild disease, and you should not be giving it to people who already have suffered multi organ failure and are 10 days beyond the onset of symptoms,” says Dr Pandit. Also, according to ICMR guidelines, people with renal or hepatic dysfunction must not be given the drug.

Side effects: While there are no long-term side effects, in the short term it can alter kidney and liver functions, hence that needs to be kept in mind while giving the drug.

Why is it not a magic bullet? Dr Pandit explains that according to the evidence and guidelines currently available, Remdesivir has shown no effect on altering the mortality of the patients.

Even WHO conditionally recommends against the use of Remdesivir. "Based on available evidence, there were about five trials... which essentially showed that Remdesivir given to hospitalised patients, didn't reduce mortality, it didn't reduce the duration of hospitalisation and it didn't affect the progression of the disease", said WHO’s Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan.

Therefore, Dr Pandit explains: “I think most importantly, patients should be aware that this is not the magic bullet or magic wand. Obviously, it is important that the doctors prescribe it in the proper way. But at the same time patients, if they're not prescribed the drug, should not feel that they have not been given an important drug in the therapy.”

Patients suffering from COVID-19 receive treatment inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital, in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India on May 21, 2021 (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi) Patients suffering from COVID-19 receive treatment inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital, in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India on May 21, 2021 (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Dexamethasone: Timing matters

Unlike Remdesivir, steroids are the therapy of choice, as ‘they are the only drug which have been proven in a trial setting now to be effective and change the mortality in patients with COVID-19’, Dr Pandit says.

What is it? Dexamethasone is a low-cost steroid that has been used since the 1960s to reduce inflammation in a range of conditions, including inflammatory disorders and certain cancers. It is used to treat many different conditions such as allergic disorders, skin conditions, ulcerative colitis, arthritis, lupus, psoriasis, or breathing disorders. For the treatment of COVID-19, it is used as an anti-inflammatory drug.

How does it work? Steroids are essentially immunosuppressants that attenuate a hyper immune response in the body. During the COVID-19 infection, the first phase is where the virus is replicating in the body and hence drugs like Remdesivir are given, which will inhibit the viral replication. At this stage, the immune system is very active to fight off the virus.

However, in the second stage of the infection which is an inflammation phase, sometimes an exaggerated immune response can be launched, which in turn starts harming the body. Therefore at this point, steroids like Dexamethasone are given, which are anti-inflammatory in nature and manage the hyper immune response by bringing the inflammation under control.

When should it be given? “Patients who should be given steroids are those in whom the blood oxygen level has started to drop down, either at rest or by exercise induced hypoxia, which we call a six minute walk test hypoxia. That's the time when you need to administer these drugs to them,” explains Dr Pandit.

Course duration: The duration of the steroids must be short and self limiting. It should be stopped after the patient’s hypoxia reverses. “It is important to keep the steroids nice and short as per the protocol of the recovery trial”, says Dr Pandit.

Word of caution: Dr Pandit says it is important to understand that one of the major side effects of a steroid treatment is that it will increase your blood sugar levels. Therefore, monitoring your sugar levels before, during and after the illness is very important. Touching upon another major sugar related complication we have seen in the recent days-Mucormycosis- Dr Pandit emphasizes on the need to control blood sugar levels, especially during the steroid treatment. However, he also says that one mustn't miss out on prescribing steroids for the fear of mucormycosis.

Why timing matters: As explained earlier, steroids are anti-inflammatory drugs that must be given only when there are markers of inflammation. If it's prescribed earlier, during the viral replication phase, it will worsen the situation instead of making it better. Therefore, Dr Pandit reiterates that the timing of the drug is very important, if given in the right dosage, it will be life saving for the patient.

Tocilizumab: The new ray of hope

According to Dr Pandit, Tocilizumab in recent clinical trials has shown promising results by being effective in saving lives. The trials have shown that the drug has some composite mortality benefits.

What is it? It is a monoclonal antibody that currently under ICMR guidelines is an off-label use drug for the treatment of COVID-19. Its basic function is to modulate the immune response. Tocilizumab helps in treating autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.

How does it work? Tocilizumab belongs to a class of drugs known as Interleukin-6 (IL-6) blockers. Interleukins are cytokines or proteins that are involved in immune system cell signalling. The drug works by blocking IL-6, a cytokine produced by the body that plays a key role in transitioning inflammation from acute to chronic.

When should it be given? According to ICMR guidelines, the drug must be administered only when all of the below mentioned criteria are met: patients that have a severe form of the infection; patients have significantly raised inflammatory markers patients don't have any bacterial/fungal/tubercular infection; and patient is not improving despite the use of steroids.

Dr Pandit also adds that the drug must be administered within 24 hours of being critical or in the ICU. However, if it's already been a day or two and the person is already on a ventilator, then the may not be as effective and instead be counterproductive.

How can it be counterproductive? Dr Pandit explains that the drug is an immunosuppressant which may suppress the immunity to such an extent that the patient may be susceptible to secondary infection. Hence the timing of the drug is extremely important. Like mentioned above, he says if the patient is already on a ventilator then this drug may be counterproductive by suppressing the immunity. Thus, when it comes to Tocilizumab, time is of essence.

A patient suffering from COVID-19 being treated at the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters) A patient suffering from COVID-19 being treated at the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Other drugs

Ivermectin is another drug mentioned in ICMR’s clinical guidance for patients in home isolation under ‘May Dos’. This is an anti-parasitic drug that does have some antiviral properties, and hence is used for COVID treatment. Just like Remdesivir, it works in the viral replication phase and inhibits that process.

Dr Pandit says that the drug is only to be administered to patients with mild symptoms and not those who are moderately or severely affected. It can be easily administered orally once a day or twice a day and the drug has very minimal side effects, maybe just some nausea and vomiting.

However, unlike Remdisivir, the benefits of this drug are far less, says Dr Pandit. According to him, not many trials have shown complete mortality benefit on Ivermectin and while some studies have shown its role in prophylaxis, Dr Pandit believes that vaccines are a better way to prevent the infection rather than mass prophylaxis. He says that the evidence isn't strong enough to suggest it as the first line of treatment.

Drugs that are of no use anymore

When asked if Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is still preferred drug treatment, Dr Pandit dismissed it completely saying that “a number of trials have now shown that drug is of no use and we should not be talking about this drug at all”.

Even though it was used widely in the first wave of the virus due to some of its antiviral properties, today the drug stands nowhere in the preferred line of treatment. The doctor also said antibiotics have no role to play in the treatment process and they should not be used either.

This article, with inputs from a medical expert, is only meant to discuss standard therapeutics currently deployed in India to treat patients of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Please contact a doctor for appropriate medical advice.

Read more weekly in-depth articles from Moneycontrol here

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.