In-Depth | Everything you need to know about COVID-19 therapeutics in India

In April 2021, demand for Remdesivir surged in India. There were multiple SOS messages all over the internet asking for this drug which was considered life saving. Chief ministers of states like Maharashtra said they required 40,000-50,000 Remdesivir vials a day. Increased hospitalization of patients raised the demand further but there was an acute shortage.

Many states including Gujarat, Maharashtra and Delhi flagged the scarcity. Many cases of black marketing were reported as the drug was being sold at almost 10 times its retail price. With so much demand in the market, one would expect Remdesivir to work wonders against COVID-19, but that is not the case.

What is Remdesivir? Dr Pandit explains that Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that was first administered during the Ebola epidemic that broke out in Africa. Having shown satisfactory results in treating patients with that virus, it was tried on COVID-19 patients, and showed properties of inhibiting the viral replication.

Method of administration: It's an intravenous injection given through a cannula into your veins. According to initial recommendations, the drug was to be given for 10 days, starting with a 200 mg shot followed by 100 mg for the next nine days. However, recent trials have shown it is equally effective if given for only five days -- 200 mg on the first day and 100 mg for the next four days, said Dr Pandit.

When is it used? According to ICMR’s clinical guidelines, the drug should only be given to patients who have moderate to severe symptoms and require oxygen support. It is an “off label” drug, or a preparation that has been repurposed for the treatment of COVID-19. These drugs have not been tested for the coronavirus, but there is a strong scientific basis that it will be effective against the virus, explains Dr Pandit.

As the drug is effective in the viral replication phase, it must be administered within 10 days of the onset of symptoms, says ICMR. Further, he elaborates that around day-10, viral replication stops, making the drug ineffective at that stage. “The rule of thumb generally is that if you are sick enough to be hospitalized and you require supplemental oxygen then you can be administered the drug,” says Dr Pandit.

Why is the drug given? Dr Pandit says, “when you have an infection in the throat, which is where most of the infections begin with, Remdesivir stops the viral replication, it doesn't allow the virus to duplicate. Hence, it sort of reduces the viral load in the body. And thereby you start feeling better”.

Benefits of the drug: Clinical trials of the drug shows it reduces hospital stay by one to three days, but no benefit on mortality has been seen yet, says Dr Pandit. Hence, according to him, the major benefit of this drug is the reduced duration of hospitalization.

Whom should the drug not be given to? “You should not be giving the drug to people who are being treated at home. You should not be giving it to people who have mild disease, and you should not be giving it to people who already have suffered multi organ failure and are 10 days beyond the onset of symptoms,” says Dr Pandit. Also, according to ICMR guidelines, people with renal or hepatic dysfunction must not be given the drug.

Side effects: While there are no long-term side effects, in the short term it can alter kidney and liver functions, hence that needs to be kept in mind while giving the drug.

Why is it not a magic bullet? Dr Pandit explains that according to the evidence and guidelines currently available, Remdesivir has shown no effect on altering the mortality of the patients.

Even WHO conditionally recommends against the use of Remdesivir. "Based on available evidence, there were about five trials... which essentially showed that Remdesivir given to hospitalised patients, didn't reduce mortality, it didn't reduce the duration of hospitalisation and it didn't affect the progression of the disease", said WHO’s Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan.

Therefore, Dr Pandit explains: “I think most importantly, patients should be aware that this is not the magic bullet or magic wand. Obviously, it is important that the doctors prescribe it in the proper way. But at the same time patients, if they're not prescribed the drug, should not feel that they have not been given an important drug in the therapy.”

Patients suffering from COVID-19 receive treatment inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital, in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India on May 21, 2021 (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)