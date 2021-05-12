COVID-19 treatment | ICMR to review use of plasma therapy, may issue new guidelines

The ICMR's study, conducted on 464 COVID-19 patients at 39 trial centres, did not find that plasma therapy reduces mortality rate.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will review the use of convalescent plasma therapy in COVID-19 treatment.
The ICMR is likely to meet on May 12, and might even issue new guidelines on use of plasma therapy, The Economic Times reported.
"We will deliberate on plasma therapy," Balram Bhargava, Director-General of the ICMR, told the publication.
Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic
Amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19 cases in India, social media has been flooded with requests for plasma, medical oxygen and hospital beds.
Plasma is a component of blood that contains antibodies. Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 can donate plasma after a certain time period.
Plasma therapy is currently permitted "off-label" at the stage of early moderate disease, preferably within seven days of the onset of symptoms and only on availability of high titre donor plasma.
Several clinicians and public health professionals had earlier this week expressed concern over the "irrational and non-scientific" use of plasma in treating COVID-19 patients.
The experts expressed their views in an open letter to the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Dr VijayRaghavan, the ICMR and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
In the letter, the clinicians and public health professionals cited three studies - the ICMR-PLACID Trial, the Recovery Trial conducted by the University of Oxford and Argentina's PlasmAr Trial - to show that existing guidelines on plasma therapy are not based on existing evidence.
The ICMR's study, conducted on 464 COVID-19 patients at 39 trial centres, did not find that plasma therapy reduces mortality rate.
"Convalescent plasma was not associated with a reduction in progression to severe covid-19 or all cause mortality. This trial has high generalisability and approximates convalescent plasma use in real life settings with limited laboratory capacity," the study said.