you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 treatment | 76 hospitals, including AIIMS, seek nod for plasma trials

While plasma therapy has been used in government as well as private hospitals, doctors are seeking proper trials before it is approved for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Around 76 hospitals are keen on joining the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in plasma therapy trials for COVID-19 patients, The Economic Times has reported.

These hospitals include the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, Max Healthcare, Fortis, Medanta, Indraprastha Apollo and Gleneagles Global in Chennai, according to the report.

Close

The medical research body has already started a trial called “Phase II Open Label randomised controlled trial to assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit Covid-19 associated complications in moderate disease (PLACID)”.

So far, ICMR has reportedly approved 35 institutions which include Christian Medical College in Vellore, NHL Municipal Medical College, and BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi, and AIIMS Patna, for the trial.

The sample size of the study is 452 and once 400 patients are enrolled, more sites will not be added for the trial, the report suggests. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

While plasma therapy has been used in government as well as private hospitals, doctors are seeking proper trials before it is approved for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

In this treatment, plasma - a blood component - from a cured patient is transfused to a critically-ill patient.

The blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 would have developed antibodies to fight the virus. This therapy uses those antibodies from the blood of a cured patient to treat another critical patient.

First Published on May 13, 2020 10:05 am

