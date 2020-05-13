COVID-19 treatment | 76 hospitals, including AIIMS, seek nod for plasma trials

Around 76 hospitals are keen on joining the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in plasma therapy trials for COVID-19 patients, The Economic Times has reported.

These hospitals include the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, Max Healthcare, Fortis, Medanta, Indraprastha Apollo and Gleneagles Global in Chennai, according to the report.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The medical research body has already started a trial called “Phase II Open Label randomised controlled trial to assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit Covid-19 associated complications in moderate disease (PLACID)”.

So far, ICMR has reportedly approved 35 institutions which include Christian Medical College in Vellore, NHL Municipal Medical College, and BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi, and AIIMS Patna, for the trial.

Watch: 3 Point Analysis | Why is plasma therapy a beacon of hope in finding COVID-19 cure?

The sample size of the study is 452 and once 400 patients are enrolled, more sites will not be added for the trial, the report suggests. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

While plasma therapy has been used in government as well as private hospitals, doctors are seeking proper trials before it is approved for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Also read: First patient to receive plasma therapy in Uttar Pradesh dies of heart attack

In this treatment, plasma - a blood component - from a cured patient is transfused to a critically-ill patient.

The blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 would have developed antibodies to fight the virus. This therapy uses those antibodies from the blood of a cured patient to treat another critical patient.