COVID-19 survey: 48% respondents know people who hesitate to get tested despite symptoms: Report

As India now has more than 4.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, a survey reveals that 77 percent of citizens now have one or more contacts in their social network who is COVID positive.

According to a Moneylife report, this marks a drastic rise of almost 1,000 percent since May, when the number stood at 7 percent. As many as 48 percent respondents said they have one or more individuals among their contacts who, despite having symptoms, did not get a COVID test done and instead did self-treatment or quarantine.

LocalCircles that conducted this survey said though cities like Delhi had found a way to cope with the disease, they saw a massive spike in cases with daily caseload quadrupling within the last three weeks. The survey received over 24,000 responses from people residing in 221 districts across the country.

According to the survey, unlocking of most services is likely to only make the situation worse as India gets ready to go into festive season within a month.

These are the key survey findings:

In the first question of the survey, respondents were asked how COVID-19 has impacted their social network, which is their family, extended family, friends, colleagues, neighbours, and business associates, including themselves.

About 31 percent said they know six or more individuals who had COVID-19, while 34 percent said they know two to five individuals who have COVID. About 12 percent said they know one individual who has COVID while 20 percent said luckily no one around them has been infected so far.

When they were asked how many individuals in their social network in the last six months, despite having symptoms, did not get a COVID test done and instead went into self-quarantine or treatment at home, about 14 percent said more than 10 people, 10 percent said 6-10 people, 14 percent said 2-5 people and 10 percent said 1 individual while 52 percent were unsure about it, the report said.

In the final question, respondents were asked what is the one thing that they are most fearful about in regards to COVID-19. Around 5 percent said social alienation, 29 percent said infecting their family members or colleagues, 22 percent said being in a hospital, 8 percent said their case becoming extreme, and 6 percent said dealing with local officials.

About 17 percent said other reasons like loss of earnings, family care, and lack of information were their biggest fear, while 13 percent said they are not fearful about anything.

According to the report, 48 percent citizens say they have one or more individuals among their contacts who despite having symptoms did not get a COVID test done and instead did self-treatment or quarantine.

Many people are scared of getting a test done due to the fear of being admitted to a government hospital or due to the high expenses involved in some private hospitals, it added.

The central government and increasingly most state governments for economic reasons have now adopted the approach of opening various sections of the economy and therefore Indians will likely have to learn to just live with COVID by wearing a mask, keeping a sanitiser, and maintaining social distance in all they do. However, with festive season around the corner and a strong sense of fatigue setting in about staying locked at home, it almost seems certain that it will get worse before it gets better, LocalCircles concludes from the survey