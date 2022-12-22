‘Our enemy is changing’: Union health minister’s top quotes on Covid-19

The surge in COVID-19 cases in China has caused concern in India and around the world. In China, the Omicron BF.7 variant is reportedly fuelling a rise in cases. Four cases of the variant have already been detected in India.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya briefed the parliament today about the evolving situation. Here are the top 10 quotes from his speech:

- "Our enemy is changing with time and we need to continue our collective fight against it with perseverance and determination."

- "The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact health and livelihood of the world till date. Over the last three years, the continuously evolving nature of the virus has posed threat to global health in a way that has impacted virtually every country."

COVID-19 Vaccine

- "India would continue to focus on strategic principles of ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behavior’ for management of COVID-19. This approach has shown positive results."

- "Union Ministry of Health has adopted a proactive, pre-emptive, whole of government and whole of society approach towards management of COVID-19."

- "In view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations, states also need to focus on ensuring effective awareness within community on adherence to COVID appropriate behavior which includes use of mask, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene practices, besides following physical distancing." - "States should ensure that the coverage of precaution doses for COVID-19 vaccination should increase." - "We have already administered a record number of 220.02 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the country. This has covered 90 % of eligible population with two doses including administration of 22.35 crores precaution doses." - "The 2 percent random sampling of all international passengers is being considered at all international airports to minimize the risk of ingress of any new variant into the country." - "I request support of all Members of Parliament towards Government’s efforts and to help spread community awareness that the pandemic is still not over and we need to remain alert and undertake required precautions besides vaccination." - In last few days, we have seen an increasing trajectory of COVID-19 cases across the world. India on the other hand has shown a continued decreasing trajectory of cases since last one year.

