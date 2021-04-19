COVID-19 surge: AIIMS-Delhi OPD to be shut from April 22, routine inpatient admissions postponed

AIIMS

Amid a surge in coronavirus infections, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has decided to shut its physical OPD services from April 22 and postpone routine inpatient admissions to contain the spread of the virus and augment resources for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

In a statement on Monday, the AIIMS administration said, "...it has been decided to temporarily switch over from physical consultations of OPD's patients in morning OPD's as well as Speciality Clinics in AIIMS Hospital and all Centres to Teleconsultations with effect from Thursday, 22.04.2021."

Also Read: Oxygen shortage in India: All you need to know as COVID-19 2nd wave hits the country hard

The decision has been taken "in view of increased need to minimize possibility of community spread of ongoing COVID-19 epidemic and also to optimize diversion of available manpower and materials resources for the treatment of suspected/confirmed patients of COVID-19 and also considering the situation of total curfew announced by the Delhi government," it said.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Further, in view of need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency/ semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily postpone routine inpatient admissions in general wards as well as private wards in AIIMS Hospital and all Centres with immediate effect for a period of two weeks which will be reviewed after that, the administration said.

Also Read: COVID-19 second wave | Delhi's 6-day lockdown rules: What is allowed, what is not

Emergency patients who require inpatient hospitalization in general wards or such patients who are advised private wards hospitalisation owing to emergency/ semi emergency conditions, will continue to be admitted, the circular stated.

"Notwithstanding above, EHS patients will continue to be hospitalised as clinically warranted," it said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am next Monday in view of an exponential rise in coronavirus cases.

Delhi has been reporting around 25,000 COVID-19 cases daily in the past few days, putting tremendous pressure on its healthcare infrastructure.