COVID-19 still hanging over people's heads like sword: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday warned that coronavirus is still hanging over people's heads like a sword of Damocles and the threat is far from over.

The chief minister was speaking at the virtual function to inaugurate the district headquarters building complex in Palghar, and civic and government-run health facilities in Virar and Vasai.

"Coronavirus is still hanging over our heads like a sword of Damocles and the threat is far from over. It is good that oxygen plants are being installed while setting up COVID-19 hospitals to prevent casualties," Thackeray said.

Talking about the facilities made available in Palghar, the chief minister said the region was different from other districts of the state, as it had both forest land and a sea coast, with a rich tribal culture and historic locations.

As it is adjacent to Mumbai, Palghar has been neglected for long and it will not be in the future, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, ministers Eknath Shinde, Dada Buse, MPs, MLAs and senior officials were present for the virtual inauguration of the administrative complex, developed by CIDCO, comprising the collector 's office, Zilla Parishad office and DSP office.