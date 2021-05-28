COVID-19 | Sputnik V vaccine to be priced at Rs 1,195 per dose at Apollo Hospital facilities
"We will be charging Rs 995 for the vaccine and Rs 200 would be administration charges," an official of Apollo Group was reported as saying.
May 28, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST
Vials labelled 'Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine' are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021 (Source: Reuters)
Sputnik V, the third COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency usage in India, will be priced at Rs 1,195 per dose at the medical facilities linked to the Apollo Hospitals Group.
"We will be charging Rs 995 for the vaccine and Rs 200 would be administration charges," news agency ANI quoted an an official of the Apollo Group as saying on May 28.
A day earlier, the hospital chain's executive vice-chairperson Shobana Kamineni said that Sputnik V "will be available through the Apollo system from the second week of June".
Apollo is the first private sector vaccinator to unveil a tentative date for the availability of Sputnik V vaccine. The Russian-developed anti-COVID-19 jab, which was granted emergency use clearance on April 12 by the Indian regulators, is yet to be completely rolled out in the country for mass inoculation.
Also Read | Apollo Hospitals to administer 20 million vaccine doses by September 2021
A joint statement issued by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and India's pharmaceutical firm Panacea Biotec, on May 24, claimed that the localised production of the vaccine has begun.
The first batch of doses produced at Panacea Biotec’s facilities at Himachal Pradesh's Baddi will be shipped to the Moscow-based Gamaleya Centre for "quality control", the statement said.
While the full-scale production in India is due to start, doses of Sputnik V are also being imported from Russia. "By May-end about three million doses will be supplied in bulk. Those will be filled in India," D Bala Venkatesh Verma, Indian Ambassador to Russia, said on May 22.