COVID-19 situation looks bad as community spread has started in India, says IMA

With the novel coronavirus infection surging past 10 lakh in India, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said the country now shows community transmission of COVID-19 has started and the situation looks bad.

According to news agency ANI, Dr VK Monga, Chairperson of IMA Hospital Board of India said "this is now an exponential growth".

Every day the number of cases is increasing by more than 30,000 in the country, said the doctor. “This is really a bad situation for the country. There are so many factors connected with it but overall this is now spreading to rural areas. This is a bad sign. It now shows a community spread,” he told the news agency.

Speaking further about the current situation, Dr Monga said now the novel coronavirus infections are "penetrating down" into towns and villages where it will be "very difficult to control the situation".

"In Delhi, we were able to contain it, but what about interior parts of the country in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Madhya Pradesh (which may be the new hotspots)?" Dr Monga said.

Calling the issues "very important", the doctor said the state governments should “take full care and seek the help of the central government to control the situation.”

This report has come at the time when the Union Health Ministry has been maintaining that community transmission of COVID-19 has not started yet in India.

Talking about the containment of the disease, the doctor gave two options. Firstly, 70 percent population contracts the disease and gets immune, and the other is getting an immunisation, he was quoted as saying.

India registered 34,884 new COVID-19 cases on July 18 that took the country’s tally to 10,38,716, according to the union health ministry data. It was the third consecutive day when the number of COVID-19 cases increased by more than 30,000. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 26,273 with 671 fatalities reported in a day.