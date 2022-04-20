COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra under control, no need to panic, says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

(Representative image: Reuters)

In the wake of the Centre’s advice to monitor and take action to control any emerging spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control and there is no need to panic.

Tope’s assurance has come a day after the Centre advised Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Mizoram to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, in the areas of concern to control any emerging spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said the state government is keeping a close tab on the present situation and it will take the "right decision at the right time" based on the prevailing scenario.

While wearing masks is not mandatory in Maharashtra, the minister urged senior citizens and persons with comorbidities must cover their faces when in public as a precaution.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 137 COVID-19 cases and three deaths that raised the state’s tally to 78,76,041 and the toll to 1,47,830.

"Yesterday, there were 137 cases in Maharashtra, including 85 in Mumbai. The state had earlier seen 60,000 cases a day. So, the present situation in the state is under control and there is no need to panic,” Tope said.

The vaccination coverage in Maharashtra is good and the state government is encouraging inoculation of children in the age groups of 12 to 15 and 15 to 18 years, he said.

The state government was strictly following protocols such as testing the close and distant contacts of COVID-19 infected persons, the minister said.

"We are keeping an eye on the situation. Cases are rising in the western countries, Europe, China and to some extent in Delhi. The Central government, ICMR, our task force and health department are keeping a tab. We will definitely take the right decision at the right time depending on the prevailing situation,” Tope said.

The Centre had on Tuesday advised Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Mizoram to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, in the areas of concern to control any emerging spread of the coronavirus.





