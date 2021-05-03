MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More

eye-on-india

COVID-19 second wave may see downward trend in July: Dr Sudarshan Ballal

By when will the harsh second wave of Coronavirus end? Manipal Hospitals chairman Sudarshan Ballal shares his views on episode 6 of Moneycontrol Masterclass . "No one expected this to overwhelm us in such a short period of time. We do believe that there is a pattern. Somewhere in July we may see a downward trend but that depends on us. The peak is likely to be in May, depending on the city you are in."

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.