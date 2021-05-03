eye-on-india COVID-19 second wave may see downward trend in July: Dr Sudarshan Ballal By when will the harsh second wave of Coronavirus end? Manipal Hospitals chairman Sudarshan Ballal shares his views on episode 6 of Moneycontrol Masterclass . "No one expected this to overwhelm us in such a short period of time. We do believe that there is a pattern. Somewhere in July we may see a downward trend but that depends on us. The peak is likely to be in May, depending on the city you are in."