COVID-19 second wave | Kerala to tighten curbs from April 27; cinema halls, malls to remain shut

The Kerala government on April 26 imposed new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state. The new rules will take effect on April 27, ANI reported.

As per the new restrictions, cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and bars will remain shut until further orders.

All social, political, cultural and religious functions/ gatherings are also prohibited.



The order also stated that shops and restaurants will be closed by 7.30 pm. Restaurants can continue takeaway and home delivery till 9 pm.

All meetings (government / private) should be held in the online mode only.

At religious places, people can be allowed for worship with two-metre social distance. Only up to 50 people are allowed at such places.

Only essential services and emergency services will be permitted on Saturdays and Sundays. Saturdays will remain a holiday for all govemment I quasi govemment offices and Public Sector Undertakings, until further orders, the order stated.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at an all party meeting said that the common opinion was that Kerala should not go into a complete lockdown. But all parties suggested that strict restrictions should be enforced in the state to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Kerala on April 25 logged 28,469 COVID-19 cases, including 45 health workers, pushing the infection tally to 14.05 lakh as the toll mounted to 5,110 with 30 deaths, the state government said.

The COVID-19 caseload soared to 14,05,655 while the state reported 30 additional deaths, taking the toll to 5110, a government press release said.

On Saturday, 26,685 new cases had been registered in the state. On Sunday, shops and business establishments remained closed and most of the vehicles were off the roads following the 48-hour lockdown-like curbs imposed by the state government since Saturday to bring down the number of cases.

Meanwhile, Kerala has vaccinated 57.58 lakh with 1st and 10.39 lakhs with 2nd dose, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said in a tweet.

"Though GoI is yet to allow our request for 50 lakh doses, we will not let our exceptional drive be halted for want of vaccines. To procure vaccines directly from the market, officials are in touch with both companies," he further said.