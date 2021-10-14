MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

COVID-19 | Russia reports record daily virus cases, deaths

An official government tally showed 31,299 new infections and 986 deaths, bringing Russia's total fatalities to 220,315 -- the highest toll in Europe.

AFP
October 14, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST

Russia on Thursday reported a pandemic high for both new coronavirus infections and fatalities from the virus over 24 hours, with the country's vaccination drive at a standstill.

An official government tally showed 31,299 new infections and 986 deaths, bringing Russia's total fatalities to 220,315 -- the highest toll in Europe.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
AFP
Tags: #coronavirus #Health #Russia #World News
first published: Oct 14, 2021 03:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.