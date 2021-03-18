COVID-19 reinfection more common among people above 65: Lancet study

The researchers used ratios of positive and negative test results [Representative picture]

Once infected, COVID-19 immunes most people from reinfection for at least six months. However, reinfection is more prevalent among elderly patients, according to new research published in The Lancet.

The study assessed reinfection rates in Denmark. It showed that just 0.65 percent of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 during the first wave from March to May did so again during the second wave, from September to December, as per an Indian Express report.

However, the protection from reinfection for older people dropped to just 47 percent, compared to 80 percent protection for younger people, it said. The data indicates that older people are more prone to COVID-19 reinfections.

Free PCR testing available to anyone in Denmark regardless of symptoms has been a central pillar of the national strategy for controlling COVID-19. More than two-thirds of the population -- some four million people -- were tested in 2020.

The researchers used ratios of positive and negative test results -- taking account of differences in age, sex, and time since infection -- were used to produce estimates of protection against reinfection.

Of the over 9,000 people aged under 65 who tested positive in the first wave, just 55 -- or 0.6 percent -- tested positive again during the second wave. However, of more than 1,900 people over 65 who tested positive during the first wave, 17 (0.88 percent) tested positive again during the second.

"Our study confirms what a number of others appeared to suggest: reinfection with COVID-19 is rare in younger, healthy people," said Steen Ethelberg from the Statens Serum Institute in Denmark.

"But, the elderly are at greater risk of catching it again," he said, adding that the findings make clear how important it is to implement policies to protect the elderly during the pandemic.

The researchers were not able to estimate protection against reinfection with Covid-19 variants -- some of them more transmissible -- that did not emerge until after the period studied.

(With inputs from AFP)