COVID-19 recoveries in India could soon cross 1-crore mark

As we near the year's end, India on December 19 crossed the 1-crore mark for the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded. The country is also close to the landmark number in case of recoveries from the disease.

As many as 9,550,712 people in the country have been discharged or recovered from the disease till December 19, as per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

>> Clocked 5 lakh recoveries in July 2020>> Crossed 30 lakh recoveries in September 2020>> Crossed 80 lakh recoveries in November 2020

>> Recoveries stand at over 95 lakh till December 19, 2020

Among states, Maharashtra saw the highest number of recoveries at over 17 lakh; followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh - each with more than 8 lakh recoveries, Tamil Nadu with over 7 lakh and Kerala with more than 6 lakh recoveries round up the top five.

As many as 3.08 lakh cases were still categorised as ‘active’ and death toll in the country due to the outbreak reached 1.45 lakh. The country reported 25,153 new cases for the previous 24-hour period. With that, the number of single-day cases has remained under the 30,000-mark for the sixth consecutive day.

Globally, more than 7.55 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 16.72 lakh have died so far. Global recoveries are at 42,602,287, as per the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.